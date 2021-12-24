Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after being issued a technical foul by official Josh Tiven (58) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-18) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers average the same amount of points as the Spurs give up (109.8).

Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio is 9-6 when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Spurs score just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Lakers give up to opponents (111.2).

When it scores more than 111.2 points, San Antonio is 9-5.

Los Angeles has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 13-6 overall.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

San Antonio has put together an 8-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and pulls down 9.9 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.2 assists per game while scoring 19.5 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray collects 18.1 points and tacks on 8.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.2 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Magic W 106-94 Home 12/15/2021 Mavericks W 107-104 Away 12/17/2021 Timberwolves L 110-92 Away 12/19/2021 Bulls L 115-110 Away 12/21/2021 Suns L 108-90 Home 12/23/2021 Spurs - Home 12/25/2021 Nets - Home 12/28/2021 Rockets - Away 12/29/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/31/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 1/2/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule