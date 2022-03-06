Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (28-35) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (24-40) after losing seven straight road games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, March 7, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Lakers
- The Spurs put up only 0.1 more points per game (112.8) than the Lakers give up (112.7).
- When San Antonio scores more than 112.7 points, it is 17-10.
- Los Angeles has a 16-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Lakers' 110.6 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 113.0 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.0 points, Los Angeles is 18-11.
- San Antonio's record is 17-8 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Spurs are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 15th.
- The Spurs average 11.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Lakers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.4 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- San Antonio's best rebounder is Jakob Poeltl, who averages 9.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Doug McDermott, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.2 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.
- James makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
