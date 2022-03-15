Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) during the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (37-30) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (29-38) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors record only 4.8 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Lakers give up (113.6).
  • When Toronto totals more than 113.6 points, it is 22-2.
  • Los Angeles is 16-10 when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Lakers score just 3.7 more points per game (111.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (107.4).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 22-19 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Toronto's record is 29-17 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Toronto has an 18-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • Los Angeles is 24-16 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, putting up 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 21.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.9 threes per game.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles one block per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and one block per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Magic

L 103-97

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

L 104-96

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

W 119-104

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

W 117-112

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

W 127-115

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

W 124-116

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

L 117-110

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

L 139-130

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

W 122-109

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

L 140-111

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
