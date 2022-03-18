Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-40) will visit the Toronto Raptors (39-30) after losing 11 straight road games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -8.5 225 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Lakers

The Raptors put up only 4.9 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Lakers allow (113.7).

When Toronto scores more than 113.7 points, it is 23-2.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 16-10.

The Lakers score an average of 110.9 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 107.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 22-19 record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.

Toronto has a 30-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Lakers by 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 21.1 PPG scoring average.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 3.9 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch