Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (29-14) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Staples Center. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

The Jazz score just 2.0 more points per game (115.3) than the Lakers give up (113.3).

When Utah totals more than 113.3 points, it is 21-5.

Los Angeles has a 12-11 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.

The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.5).

Los Angeles has put together an 18-10 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.

Utah's record is 25-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

Utah is 23-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Los Angeles has put together an 18-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook racks up 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Lakers' rebound and assists leaderboards.

James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.5 rebounds and adds 6.5 assists per game.

James hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

James' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Raptors L 122-108 Away 1/8/2022 Pacers L 125-113 Away 1/10/2022 Pistons L 126-116 Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers L 111-91 Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets W 125-102 Away 1/17/2022 Lakers - Away 1/19/2022 Rockets - Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home 1/23/2022 Warriors - Away 1/24/2022 Suns - Away 1/26/2022 Suns - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule