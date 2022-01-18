Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (29-14) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Staples Center. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz score just 2.0 more points per game (115.3) than the Lakers give up (113.3).
  • When Utah totals more than 113.3 points, it is 21-5.
  • Los Angeles has a 12-11 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.
  • The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.5).
  • Los Angeles has put together an 18-10 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.
  • Utah's record is 25-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
  • Utah is 23-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • Los Angeles has put together an 18-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook racks up 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Lakers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.5 rebounds and adds 6.5 assists per game.
  • James hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • James' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Raptors

L 122-108

Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

L 125-113

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

L 126-116

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

L 111-91

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

W 125-102

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Kings

W 122-114

Home

1/7/2022

Hawks

W 134-118

Home

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-119

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

L 125-116

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

L 133-96

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/27/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
