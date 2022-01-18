Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (29-14) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Staples Center. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz
- The Jazz score just 2.0 more points per game (115.3) than the Lakers give up (113.3).
- When Utah totals more than 113.3 points, it is 21-5.
- Los Angeles has a 12-11 record when allowing fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.5).
- Los Angeles has put together an 18-10 record in games it scores more than 107.5 points.
- Utah's record is 25-7 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- Utah is 23-7 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Los Angeles has put together an 18-11 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.8 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.2 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook racks up 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Lakers' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- James scores 28.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Los Angeles scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.5 rebounds and adds 6.5 assists per game.
- James hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- James' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Los Angeles defensively.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
L 122-108
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
L 125-113
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
L 126-116
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
L 111-91
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
W 125-102
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/26/2022
Suns
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Kings
W 122-114
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
W 134-118
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-119
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
L 125-116
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
L 133-96
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/27/2022
76ers
-
Away