How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (36-21) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

  • The Jazz average just 1.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Lakers allow (112.6).
  • Utah is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 15-14 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Lakers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Los Angeles is 21-16.
  • Utah has a 32-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Utah is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 21-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring (18.3 per game), rebounds (7.8 per game), and assists (7.6 per game).
  • Carmelo Anthony hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • Westbrook (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Anthony (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Nets

W 125-102

Home

2/7/2022

Knicks

W 113-104

Home

2/9/2022

Warriors

W 111-85

Home

2/11/2022

Magic

W 114-99

Home

2/14/2022

Rockets

W 135-101

Home

2/16/2022

Lakers

-

Away

2/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

2/27/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Clippers

L 111-110

Away

2/5/2022

Knicks

W 122-115

Home

2/8/2022

Bucks

L 131-116

Home

2/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 107-105

Away

2/12/2022

Warriors

L 117-115

Away

2/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

2/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
