The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (36-21) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz

The Jazz average just 1.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Lakers allow (112.6).

Utah is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Los Angeles has a 15-14 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.

The Lakers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Los Angeles is 21-16.

Utah has a 32-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Utah is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 21-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring (18.3 per game), rebounds (7.8 per game), and assists (7.6 per game).

Carmelo Anthony hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

Westbrook (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Anthony (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Nets W 125-102 Home 2/7/2022 Knicks W 113-104 Home 2/9/2022 Warriors W 111-85 Home 2/11/2022 Magic W 114-99 Home 2/14/2022 Rockets W 135-101 Home 2/16/2022 Lakers - Away 2/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 2/27/2022 Suns - Away 3/2/2022 Rockets - Away 3/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/6/2022 Thunder - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule