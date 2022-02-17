How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (36-21) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Staples Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Jazz
- The Jazz average just 1.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Lakers allow (112.6).
- Utah is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Los Angeles has a 15-14 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Lakers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Los Angeles is 21-16.
- Utah has a 32-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Utah is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 21-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring (18.3 per game), rebounds (7.8 per game), and assists (7.6 per game).
- Carmelo Anthony hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Westbrook (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Los Angeles while Anthony (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/4/2022
Nets
W 125-102
Home
2/7/2022
Knicks
W 113-104
Home
2/9/2022
Warriors
W 111-85
Home
2/11/2022
Magic
W 114-99
Home
2/14/2022
Rockets
W 135-101
Home
2/16/2022
Lakers
-
Away
2/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
2/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/6/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Clippers
L 111-110
Away
2/5/2022
Knicks
W 122-115
Home
2/8/2022
Bucks
L 131-116
Home
2/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 107-105
Away
2/12/2022
Warriors
L 117-115
Away
2/16/2022
Jazz
-
Home
2/25/2022
Clippers
-
Home
2/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/3/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home