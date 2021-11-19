How to Watch Lakers at Celtics

Two age-old rivals will face off Friday as the Lakers travel to Boston to take on the Celtics in NBA action.

One of the biggest matchups on Friday's NBA slate will feature two age-old rivals playing the latest installment of their rivalry as the Lakers take on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

So far this season, the star-studded Lakers are just 8–8 and need to pick up some wins to get back on track. They are coming off of a tough 109–102 loss against the Bucks. In that game, the Lakers were led by Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics have not been firing on all cylinders. They enter this matchup with a 7–8 record and are in need of a big win as well. Boston lost its last game to the Hawks by a final score of 110–99, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a win tonight. The fact that this is a huge rivalry matchup just adds more intrigue. Make sure to catch this one if you can.

