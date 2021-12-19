How to Watch Lakers at Bulls

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lakers are trying to find the right mix against the Bulls.
    The Lakers (16-14) came into the year as championship favorites, but a combination of injuries and roster geometry have kept them from looking like one through 30 games.

    They hit the road Sunday to play the Bulls (17-10), who came in with a ton of question marks and pressure. However, Chicago has answered most of them to become one of the best teams in the league through the first third of the season.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It is pure joy to see Isaiah Thomas back on the court in the NBA doing his thing and scoring points in the way only he can do:

    Today it might be easier to talk about who is eligible to play, rather than the list of who is out with Health and Safety protocols. The Bulls are going to be missing eight players today due to that, with Derrick Jones Jr. (reconditioning) listed as questionable and Patrick Williams (Wrist) out for the season.

    For the Lakers, they will be without four players for Health and Safety, with Anthony Davis (knee), Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) all listed out. LeBron James (abdominal) is listed as probable.

    Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan has been dealing with injury and roster issues all season, leading Chicago to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

    Other than Lonzo Ball, after today, no player on the Bulls will have played every game this season, with key players and All-Stars all missing multiple games.

    For the Lakers, they have to take any win they can get, so with the Bulls even more shorthanded than they are, this is a big opportunity for a win.

    December
    19
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    NBA

