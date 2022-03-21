How to Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers with a win on Monday.

The Lakers (30-41) have gone 1-4 in their last five games as they battle for the final two slots in the Western Conference. They close the season with eight games against teams that will be in the playoffs and two games against the team they are battling it out for a playoff spot. This season Cleveland is on pace for one of its best seasons in franchise history.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is coming off a win over the Pistons (113-109) led by Darius Garland’s 24 points and 12 assists to pace the offense.

It has been a struggle for the Lakers over their past five games, with their only win coming against the Raptors in a miracle comeback win in overtime.

Over their past five games the Lakers are averaging 113.0 points per game and giving up a disastrous 125.6 points per game to their opponents. The defense has cratered this season and become worse as the season has gone on. In the month of March (11 games) they are giving up 122.7 points to their opponents and for the season they are No. 26 in the NBA, giving up 114.0 PPG.

On the other side, defense is Cleveland's calling card. The Cavs defense has stayed persistent, sitting at No. 3 in the NBA. Through 10 games this month, Cleveland is giving up a season high 113.6 PPG.

Regional restrictions may apply.

