How to Watch Lakers at Mavericks

    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Lakers will hit the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas.
    Author:

    There will be plenty of great matchups for NBA fans to watch Wednesday night. One of those games will feature LeBron James and the Lakers taking on Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in Dallas. Both of these teams have struggled at the beginning of the season but are expected to be contenders in the West, particularly Los Angeles.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN

    Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Lakers have started the season with a 15-13 record. They are starting to play a little better, but there are still quite a few concerns surrounding the roster. Los Angeles is fresh off of 106-94 victory over the Magic.

    On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are just 14-13 entering this game. Dallas was expected to be much better than that this season. The Mavericks have plenty of time to turn things around and are coming off of a dominant 120-96 victory over the Hornets.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which should make for a fun game. The sheer talent of James and Dončić is worth tuning in to watch. Make sure to watch this game to see who comes out with the big win.

