How to Watch Lakers at Pistons

    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pistons will host the struggling Lakers on Sunday night in an important bounce-back opportunity for Los Angeles.
    Author:

    The Lakers have experienced a slow start to the season and are coming off a 33-point loss to the Boston Celtics. They’ll be in Detroit today to take on the Pistons in a matchup that will showcase some of the top current and future talent of the NBA.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons:

    Date: November 21, 2021

    Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers have lost three straight games and have really struggled to mesh early this season. Their new-look roster that features Russell Westbrook has gone just 8-9 on the season.

    With that in mind, Los Angeles has faced injury issues this season, most notably with LeBron James who’s only played in seven games. There’s still plenty of time to turn things around, but at this point, the Lakers have a lot to figure out.

    Detroit is clearly a rebuilding team, with just four wins through its first 15 contests. However, the team has steadily improved as the season goes on, trending in the right direction.

    Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham had a very slow start to his NBA career but has shown improvement as of late. He’s averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through his last eight games.

    If the Lakers are going to turn their season around, this matchup against the Pistons would be a good game to get back on track.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
