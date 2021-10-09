How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

With the NBA preseason in full swing, the Lakers will face the Warriors on Friday night.

The Lakers taking on the Warriors is one of the more intriguing preseason matchups. Looking ahead at the big picture of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers and Warriors are both projected to be postseason contenders in the Western Conference. Tune in to this early October game to gear up for the regular season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

You can live stream the Lakers at Warriors game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Lakers, many think they will make a deep postseason run. For the Warriors, Steph Curry will always keep Golden State competitive, but their season could rest on the health of Klay Thompson.

So far in preseason action, the Lakers have gone 0-2. They are mixing in quite a few new players, including Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, DeAndre Jordan and more. Last time out, the Lakers lost to the Suns, but Monk led the way with an impressive 18 points.

On the other side of the court, the Warriors are 2-0 so far in preseason play. In their last game, a 118-116 win over the Denver Nuggets, Jordan Poole led the way with 17 points. Poole scored 30 points in the first preseason game of the year against the Portland Trail Blazers.

All of that being said, this is as entertaining as a preseason game can get. Make sure to tune in.

