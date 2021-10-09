How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NBA preseason in full swing, the Lakers will face the Warriors on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Lakers taking on the Warriors is one of the more intriguing preseason matchups. Looking ahead at the big picture of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers and Warriors are both projected to be postseason contenders in the Western Conference. Tune in to this early October game to gear up for the regular season. 

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA TV

    You can live stream the Lakers at Warriors game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Lakers, many think they will make a deep postseason run. For the Warriors, Steph Curry will always keep Golden State competitive, but their season could rest on the health of Klay Thompson.

    So far in preseason action, the Lakers have gone 0-2. They are mixing in quite a few new players, including Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, DeAndre Jordan and more. Last time out, the Lakers lost to the Suns, but Monk led the way with an impressive 18 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Warriors are 2-0 so far in preseason play. In their last game, a 118-116 win over the Denver Nuggets, Jordan Poole led the way with 17 points. Poole scored 30 points in the first preseason game of the year against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    All of that being said, this is as entertaining as a preseason game can get. Make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16904315
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16904169
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy