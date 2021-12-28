How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers have had three days to absorb their Christmas Day loss and face the Rockets on Tuesday.

It has been a disappointing, inconsistent start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) as they inch close to the halfway point. The Rockets (10-24) are overachieving despite sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have a target on their back every night and a loss to the Rockets would be another low to their season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers lost on Christmas Day in a tight showdown with the Nets, despite 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from LeBron James.

The one thing the Lakers can hang their hat on this season is beating the Rockets. In their home-and-home earlier this season they won the first game by 10 points and the second game by two points.

In the first game the Lakers absolutely clamped down, giving up 54 points through three quarters. In the second game the Lakers had to scramble and come back for the win.

For the Rockets, the starters were not up to the task and combined for 45 points and 16 turnovers in the first game. The bench came in and scored 40 points and only had seven turnovers.

In their second game, the Rockets showed their potential with Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun combining for 87 points, 32 rebounds and 22 assists, to give themselves a chance in the final minutes to win the game.

This should be another entertaining game between these two teams seemingly going in two different directions.

Regional restrictions may apply.