How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Los Angeles Lakers have had three days to absorb their Christmas Day loss and face the Rockets on Tuesday.
    Author:

    It has been a disappointing, inconsistent start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) as they inch close to the halfway point. The Rockets (10-24) are overachieving despite sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have a target on their back every night and a loss to the Rockets would be another low to their season.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers lost on Christmas Day in a tight showdown with the Nets, despite 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from LeBron James.

    The one thing the Lakers can hang their hat on this season is beating the Rockets. In their home-and-home earlier this season they won the first game by 10 points and the second game by two points.

    In the first game the Lakers absolutely clamped down, giving up 54 points through three quarters. In the second game the Lakers had to scramble and come back for the win.

    For the Rockets, the starters were not up to the task and combined for 45 points and 16 turnovers in the first game. The bench came in and scored 40 points and only had seven turnovers.

    In their second game, the Rockets showed their potential with Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun combining for 87 points, 32 rebounds and 22 assists, to give themselves a chance in the final minutes to win the game.

    This should be another entertaining game between these two teams seemingly going in two different directions.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

    39 seconds ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) rebounds the ball in front of Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_6820992
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State

    39 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy