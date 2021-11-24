How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Lakers will travel to Indiana for an intriguing matchup against the Pacers.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season continues with an intriguing slate of games on Wednesday night, and one worth keeping an eye on features  the Lakers taking on the Pacers in Indiana.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Lakers will be looking for a much-needed win. They are coming into the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Knicks by a final score of 106-100. In that loss, L.A. was led by Russell Westbrook with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Pacers are fresh off a dominant 109-77 win over the Bulls. Indiana has won two straight games and will look to stay hot against the Lakers. In its win over the Bulls, Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

    Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters and have started the season slow. LeBron James and company are favored to win this game, but the Pacers won't go down without a big fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

