How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies look to defend home court against the Lakers.
    No one at any point before this season would have predicted that the Grizzlies would have a better record than the Lakers, but that is the case heading into this game. Memphis holds a one-game lead over L.A. in the Western Conference standings. 

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    The Grizzlies have been on a tear lately, winning four of their last five. That included the biggest margin of victory in NBA history over Oklahoma City in which Memphis won 152-79.

    The Grizzlies dropped their last game to the Mavericks where they let Luka Dončić go off and complete a comeback. Memphis will have to contend with many more stars and a team that has a bit of momentum unlike Dallas. The Lakers are coming off arguably their best performance of the season since they added Russell Westbrook. 

    They beat the Boston Celtics handily, going on an offensive tear in the second half. Anthony Davis returning to center was a big reason for the success of that lineup. They should be favored in this one, as Ja Morant is still out with a knee injury he sustained at the end of November. Can the Grizzlies rally and defend home court? 

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
