How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After an important win against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers stay in Florida to face the Miami Heat on Sunday.

After losing four of five games and talks of head coach Frank Vogel being fired circulating, the Lakers (23-23) beat the Magic 116-105 in the first game of their six-game road trip. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After being benched in the final few minutes of the Lakers game against the Pacers, Russell Westbrook responded with a strong game against the Magic. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. 

Anthony Davis, who has been out for the past five weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game and is considered a game-time decision, according to the team.

The Heat (29-17) are coming off a 110-108 loss to the Hawks. Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points and Duncan Robinson had 19 for Miami, which had won six of seven and was 15-5 since beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 8. 

The Heat were again without star guard Kyle Lowry against the Hawks. He's expected to miss Sunday's game as well for personal reasons. Tyler Herro, the sixth man who's averaging 20.7 points per game, continues to be in health and safety protocols.

Regional restrictions may apply.

