How to Watch Lakers at Bucks

    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both teams are coming off tough losses and looking to get back on track in a watered down potential NBA Finals preview.
    Author:

    As of late the Lakers (8-7) have looked more like the “2017-2019 Oklahoma City Thunder Experience” with Russell Westbrook behind the wheel and Carmelo Anthony turning the clock back. This should be an NBA Finals preview, but the Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) are also a M.A.S.H. unit with three starters out and Giannis Antetokounmpo just being a monster.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers are coming off a loss to the Bulls, but got an awesome Talen Horton-Tucker performance with 28 points (4-9 three-point shooting):

    In two games back, Horton-Tucker has averaged 22.5 points and 5.0 rebounds on 48-36-100 splits. The team really needed young legs, shooting and energy with the older roster and injuries piling up.

    There is almost no way to properly assess the Lakers through 15 games with all the injuries, missed games and inability to find a real rhythm.

    It has been impressive how they have kept their heads above water so far, winning three games in overtime and four games against under .500 teams.

    The Lakers have LeBron James (abdominal), Anthony Davis (thumb), Kendrick Nunn (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Trevor Ariza (ankle) listed as out.

    The Bucks have Brook Lopez (back), Khris Middleton (health and safety) and George Hill (back) listed as day-to-day with Donte DiVincenzo (foot) listed as out.

    One bright spot for the Bucks this season has been the addition of Grayson Allen. He has fit in well as a DiVincenzo replacement averaging 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds on 45-44-92 splits. He gives the Bucks another shooter around Antetokounmpo for when they are fully healthy and defending their championship.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

