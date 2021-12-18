How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

The Lakers are set to travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in an intriguing NBA matchup Friday.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

The Lakers have started the season with a 16–13 record. They have shown signs recently of breaking out of their slump to open the year. Los Angeles is fresh off of a hard-fought 107–104 victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have opened up the year with a 13–15 record. They are stacked with talent but still have been unable to play consistently. Minnesota beat the Nuggets by a final score of 124–107 in their last game.

This should be a very entertaining game. The Lakers are the better all-around team, but the Timberwolves are extremely talented and will put up a big fight. Make sure to tune in to find out who comes out with the victory.

