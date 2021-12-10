How to Watch Lakers at Thunder

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lakers look to bounce back against Oklahoma City after dropping back to .500 with a 13-13 record.
    Author:

    The Thunder have responded just as they've needed to after they lost by the largest margin of victory in NBA history, falling to the Grizzlies 152-79 earlier in the week. They've put it in the back of their minds and moved on, as they've won both games since against the Pistons and Raptors. They will look to end a three-game home losing streak headed into this matchup. 

    How to Watch: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Today

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

    Live stream Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The test will get a little harder though when the Thunder host the Lakers. Although Los Angeles is coming off of a loss to Memphis to bring them back to .500, the team had a strong performance against the rival Celtics. Russell Westbrook struggled in that Grizzlies game, scoring nine points, which was the lowest amongst the starters. Look for him to come back with a vengeance against his original team. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Thunder

    1 minute ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons vs. Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) makes a dunk over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) go for a loose ball in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora (right) shoots against Indiana State Sycamores guard Cooper Neese (4) and center Bronson Kessinger (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 91-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy