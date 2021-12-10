How to Watch Lakers at Thunder

The Lakers look to bounce back against Oklahoma City after dropping back to .500 with a 13-13 record.

The Thunder have responded just as they've needed to after they lost by the largest margin of victory in NBA history, falling to the Grizzlies 152-79 earlier in the week. They've put it in the back of their minds and moved on, as they've won both games since against the Pistons and Raptors. They will look to end a three-game home losing streak headed into this matchup.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Today

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

The test will get a little harder though when the Thunder host the Lakers. Although Los Angeles is coming off of a loss to Memphis to bring them back to .500, the team had a strong performance against the rival Celtics. Russell Westbrook struggled in that Grizzlies game, scoring nine points, which was the lowest amongst the starters. Look for him to come back with a vengeance against his original team.

