How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phoenix Suns can become the winningest team in franchise history with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Suns (62-16) have lost two games in a row for just the third time this season. If Phoenix can win Tuesday's game it would set the franchise win mark and eliminate the Lakers from the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Devin Booker has been a steady presence in the Suns lineup all season and slammed his name into the MVP conversation with Phoenix being the best team in the NBA.

Despite losing two games in a row, Phoenix is still the No. 4 offense (114.9 points per game) and No. 9 defense (107.1 points allowed). The Suns have been shuffling players in-and-out of the lineup with injuries and rest for Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder.

Los Angeles has lost six in a row and seven of its last eight games to inch closer to the bottom of the Pacific Division. The Lakers are the No. 12 offense (111.6 PPG) and the No. 26 defense (114.8 points allowed). LeBron James (ankle) is out tonight as the team faces elimination.

For Phoenix, much like sweeping the Spurs in 2010 and eliminating Los Angeles last season in the first round of the playoffs, this has to be a satisfying moment against a rival that has got the better of it throughout the past 20+ years.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
