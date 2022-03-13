How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Los Angeles Lakers win two games in a row for the first time in two months against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday?

This season the Suns (53-14) are 2-0 against the Lakers (29-37), who are a very desperate team looking to keep pace in the play-in tournament standings in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Last season in the playoffs Phoenix knocked off Los Angeles in six games, proving the Suns were the best team in the Western Conference.

These teams have not played since December, but in the two games, Phoenix is averaging 111.5 points and giving up 97.5 points per game. The Suns clinically dismantled Los Angeles in both games by 38 total points like they have done to basically every other team this season.

Phoenix will be without Chris Paul (17.0 points and 11.5 assists per game against Los Angeles), while the Lakers will again be without Anthony Davis (22 points and 14 rebounds in one game against Phoenix).

Phoenix has been without Paul for nine games and will miss him for nearly all the rest of the regular season. The team has gone 5-4 in games without Paul this season.

During this five-game stretch with Paul out, Devin Booker has played great, showing his ability to score and make plays. He's averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
