How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns

The last time these two teams shared a court, the Suns were headed to the second round of the playoffs and the Lakers were eliminated in six games.

Last season, the Suns were the surprise team of the league. They won 17 more games from the year prior and knocked out the defending champions.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns:

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Lakers vs. Suns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns were one of the toughest, most consistently hard playing teams that outworked opponents and had some incredible moments.

The Suns come into this season with effectively the same roster that went to the NBA Finals while adding in Landry Shamet, Elfrid Payton and JaVale McGee for depth. Yet, they are tied with the Jazz for the fourth-best odds to get back to the finals behind the Lakers and Warriors.

In their first preseason game, the Suns sat their top two scorers and four of their top seven scorers from last season. They lost 117-106 to the Kings as they tried to get the new faces and younger talent touches.

For the Lakers, they hit the reset button after winning a title, then losing in the first round due to injuries and a bad draw.

On the roster, they only bring back three of their top 10 minutes played players. LeBron James (fifth), Talen Horton-Tucker (sixth) and Anthony Davis (ninth). In fact, they are the only returning players that played minutes on the 2020-2021 Lakers.

The Lakers dropped their first preseason game to the Nets, 123-97, as both teams sat their stars.

This should be a fun game, as the Suns and Lakers take the court before Game 4 of the WNBA playoffs between the Mercury and Aces on the same court.

Regional restrictions may apply.