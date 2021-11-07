How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) and Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) are both off to less than ideal starts and will play each other on Saturday.

Both the Lakers and the Trail Blazers seem to have similar problems. They are struggling on the defensive end and still can't fill it up on the offensive end. LeBron James has been out recently with an injury, showing the Lakers weaknesses.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Lakers played without James in their last game, but even without one of the greatest players ever, they should have had enough talent to beat the Thunder. They didn't.

They have dropped two games to the lowly Thunder, who have a grand total of two wins on the season. The Lakers seem indifferent in most games and stale on defense.

This season, they have given up 115+ points in six games and are in the bottom half of the league in three-point makes and attempts.

The Lakers will be without Trevor Ariza (Ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (Thumb), Kendrick Nunn (Ankle/Knee) and James (Abdominal) today, with Anthony Davis (Thumb) questionable and Dwight Howard (Neck) as probable.

The Blazers should be at full strength. While the answer is never this simple, the Blazers' issues can be traced straight to Damian Lillard’s struggles. He is averaging a career-low in points (17.8), shooting (33.7%), three-point shooting (21.7%) and free-throw attempts (3.6 per game).

