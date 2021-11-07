How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) and Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) are both off to less than ideal starts and will play each other on Saturday.
    Author:

    Both the Lakers and the Trail Blazers seem to have similar problems. They are struggling on the defensive end and still can't fill it up on the offensive end. LeBron James has been out recently with an injury, showing the Lakers weaknesses.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers played without James in their last game, but even without one of the greatest players ever, they should have had enough talent to beat the Thunder. They didn't.

    They have dropped two games to the lowly Thunder, who have a grand total of two wins on the season. The Lakers seem indifferent in most games and stale on defense. 

    This season, they have given up 115+ points in six games and are in the bottom half of the league in three-point makes and attempts.

    The Lakers will be without Trevor Ariza (Ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (Thumb), Kendrick Nunn (Ankle/Knee) and James (Abdominal) today, with Anthony Davis (Thumb) questionable and Dwight Howard (Neck) as probable.

    The Blazers should be at full strength. While the answer is never this simple, the Blazers' issues can be traced straight to Damian Lillard’s struggles. He is averaging a career-low in points (17.8), shooting (33.7%), three-point shooting (21.7%) and free-throw attempts (3.6 per game).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Washington State At Arizona State
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    USC vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17095291
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken vs. Coyotes

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16928419
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16578415
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17095227
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Suns

    35 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Flames

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy