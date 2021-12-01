How to Watch Lakers at Kings

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday night, the Lakers are set to hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Kings.
    Author:

    The Lakers and the Kings are preparing to face off against each other in what should be an intriguing and entertaining matchup Tuesday night. Both teams are in need of a big win and it sets the stage for a battle.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

    Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Lakers have struggled with their new-look roster. They have gone just 11–11 coming into this matchup and are in need of stringing a few wins together. In its last outing, Los Angeles ended up defeating the Pistons by a final score of 110–106 in a game that was closer than it should have been.

    On the other side of the court, the Kings have gone 8–13 ahead of this game. They are coming off of a rough 128–101 loss against the Grizzlies. Sacramento has already fired head coach Luke Walton and is hoping to get more consistent and competitive.

    When these teams faced off Friday, the Kings defeated the Lakers in triple overtime by a score of 141–137. Both teams are hungry and match up fairly well against each other. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top this time around.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

