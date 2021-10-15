    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The star-studded Lakers are staying in California to take on the Sacramento Kings.
    Author:

    The Kings are 3-0 in the preseason. They've beaten the Suns 117-106, the Clippers 113-98 and  the Trailblazers 107-93. They will look to continue their undefeated preseason against Los Angeles.

    The Lakers are 0-5 to start out their 2021 NBA Preseason. They have lost to the Suns twice and the Warriors twice. They also lost their first game to the Nets. The Lakers have an updated roster that includes All-Star Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. 

    How to Watch: Lakers vs. Kings

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports

    Live stream Lakers vs. Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Los Angeles's last game against Golden State, it was Anthony Davis who led the team with 20 points. LeBron James had 17 points with six rebounds, and Westbrook had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

    In Sacramento's last win against Portland, it was rookie Davion Mitchell who led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed by Terence Davis and Harrison Barnes who had 17 and 16, respectively. 

    With it just being the preseason, Los Angeles is undoubtedly taking this easy, but this could be a precursor to how the season will go with the team's big three. On the other side, Sacramento is looking stronger than it did last year with some of its offseason acquisitions.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy