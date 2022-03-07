How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

On Monday night in NBA action, the Lakers will hit the road to take on the Spurs.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Monday evening with quite a few great matchups for fans to watch. One of those games will feature the Lakers traveling to San Antonio to face off against the Spurs. While the Spurs aren't serious contenders, the Lakers are trying to rebound from their struggles to get back into contention.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers are 28-35 and have had a rough stretch as of late. Russell Westbrook's struggles continue to be a big issue for the Lakers, but they still have LeBron James and are worthy of eyes staying on them. Last time out, Los Angeles ended up pulling off a huge win over the Warriors by a final score of 124-116.

The Spurs hold a 24-40 record and have shown some strides in their rebuilding process. San Antonio may not be a playoff contender this year, but it isn't too far off. In their last game, the Spurs ended up losing to the Hornets by a final score of 123-117.

This is going to be a very entertaining matchup to watch for the fans. Both teams have had their struggles, but both have talent as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.