How to Watch Lakers at Spurs

The 2021-22 NBA season continues Tuesday night as the Lakers take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs:

Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Lakers have gone 1-2 so far this season, though they recorded a 121–118 victory over the Grizzlies in their most recent game. Carmelo Anthony led the way off the bench for Los Angeles in the win, scoring 28 points and knocking down six of his eight three-point attempts.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have looked solid but have a 1–2 record as well. San Antonio lost its last game against the Bucks by a score of 121–111. Doug McDermott led the way in scoring with 25 points and hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts.

Heading into this matchup, the Lakers are favored to win, but they need to start putting everything together behind stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

