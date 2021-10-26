How to Watch Lakers at Spurs

    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 NBA season continues Tuesday night as the Lakers take on the Spurs in San Antonio.
    Author:

    The Lakers have stumbled through their early games, but they will look to get back on track Tuesday when they hit the road for a contest against the Spurs. 

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    You can live stream Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lakers have gone 1-2 so far this season, though they recorded a 121–118 victory over the Grizzlies in their most recent game. Carmelo Anthony led the way off the bench for Los Angeles in the win, scoring 28 points and knocking down six of his eight three-point attempts.

    On the other side of the court, the Spurs have looked solid but have a 1–2 record as well. San Antonio lost its last game against the Bucks by a score of 121–111. Doug McDermott led the way in scoring with 25 points and hit seven of his 11 three-point attempts.

    Heading into this matchup, the Lakers are favored to win, but they need to start putting everything together behind stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
