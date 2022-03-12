Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (28-37) face the Washington Wizards (29-35) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards
- The 110.9 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.1 more points than the Wizards allow (110.8).
- Los Angeles is 19-13 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
- Washington has an 18-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Lakers give up.
- Washington is 15-6 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles has a 23-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington has compiled a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 7.2 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Mavericks
L 109-104
Home
3/3/2022
Clippers
L 132-111
Away
3/5/2022
Warriors
W 124-116
Home
3/7/2022
Spurs
L 117-110
Away
3/9/2022
Rockets
L 139-130
Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
L 92-86
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
W 116-113
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
L 117-114
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
W 133-123
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
L 115-109
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
-
Home