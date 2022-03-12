Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-37) face the Washington Wizards (29-35) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards

The 110.9 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.1 more points than the Wizards allow (110.8).

Los Angeles is 19-13 when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Washington has an 18-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Lakers give up.

Washington is 15-6 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Los Angeles' record is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles has a 23-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has compiled a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 7.2 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Mavericks L 109-104 Home 3/3/2022 Clippers L 132-111 Away 3/5/2022 Warriors W 124-116 Home 3/7/2022 Spurs L 117-110 Away 3/9/2022 Rockets L 139-130 Away 3/11/2022 Wizards - Home 3/13/2022 Suns - Away 3/14/2022 Raptors - Home 3/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/18/2022 Raptors - Away 3/19/2022 Wizards - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule