Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-37) face the Washington Wizards (29-35) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards

  • The 110.9 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.1 more points than the Wizards allow (110.8).
  • Los Angeles is 19-13 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
  • Washington has an 18-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Lakers give up.
  • Washington is 15-6 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
  • Los Angeles' record is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.
  • Los Angeles has a 23-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington has compiled a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 7.2 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
  • James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Mavericks

L 109-104

Home

3/3/2022

Clippers

L 132-111

Away

3/5/2022

Warriors

W 124-116

Home

3/7/2022

Spurs

L 117-110

Away

3/9/2022

Rockets

L 139-130

Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

L 92-86

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

W 116-113

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

L 117-114

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

W 133-123

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

L 115-109

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17852208
NBA

