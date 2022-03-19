Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-40) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -2.5 228 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers

The Wizards score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Lakers allow (113.8).

When Washington puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 15-7.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.

The Lakers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Los Angeles is 21-12.

Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.

The Wizards are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.

The Wizards' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average per game (9.6).

The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 21st.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 rebounds and distributing 3.5 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch