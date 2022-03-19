Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-40) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lakers vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Lakers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-2.5

228 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers

  • The Wizards score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Lakers allow (113.8).
  • When Washington puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 15-7.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.
  • The Lakers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Los Angeles is 21-12.
  • Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Wizards are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.
  • The Wizards' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average per game (9.6).
  • The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 21st.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 rebounds and distributing 3.5 assists per game.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also records 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17919651
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
santa cruz warriors
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
ARIZONA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Arizona in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch IUPUI vs Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) dribbles the ball while defended by Baylor Lady Bears center Queen Egbo (4) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy