How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (29-40) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-2.5
228 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers
- The Wizards score 5.6 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Lakers allow (113.8).
- When Washington puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 15-7.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.
- The Lakers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Los Angeles is 21-12.
- Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Wizards are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.
- The Wizards' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Lakers average per game (9.6).
- The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 21st.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.1 points, pulling down 8.5 rebounds and distributing 3.5 assists per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is LeBron James with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also records 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- James is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
