How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Louis Oosthuizen tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Louis Oosthuizen will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 35th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +4500

Oosthuizen's Recent Performance

Oosthuizen has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last eight rounds, Oosthuizen has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Oosthuizen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Oosthuizen placed 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

