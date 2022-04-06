How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Louis Oosthuizen will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 35th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +4500
Oosthuizen's Recent Performance
- Oosthuizen has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last eight rounds, Oosthuizen has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Oosthuizen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Oosthuizen placed 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
