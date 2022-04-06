How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Lucas Glover takes a tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Lucas Glover posted an 18th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for better results.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Glover's Recent Performance

Glover has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Glover failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Augusta National Golf Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 37 -6 $40,590

