How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Lucas Glover posted an 18th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for better results.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Glover's Recent Performance
- Glover has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Glover failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Augusta National Golf Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
37
-6
$40,590
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
