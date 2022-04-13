How to Watch Lucas Glover at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover placed 33rd in the RBC Heritage in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 14-17 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Glover's Recent Performance
- Glover has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Glover has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Glover competed at this course (2021), he placed 33rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
