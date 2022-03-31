How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Lucas Glover hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

Glover's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Glover failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 37 -6 $40,590 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +4 $0

