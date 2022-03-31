How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Glover's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Glover failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
37
-6
$40,590
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+4
$0
