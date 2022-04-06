How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Lucas Herbert tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Herbert hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club following an 18th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Herbert's Recent Performance

Herbert will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 68 +7 $41,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

