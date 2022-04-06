How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert hits the links April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club following an 18th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Herbert's Recent Performance
- Herbert will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)