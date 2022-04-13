How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald enters the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 58th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Donald's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Donald has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
