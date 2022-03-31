How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Luke Donald finished the weekend at -10, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Donald's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
