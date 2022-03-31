How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Luke Donald finished the weekend at -10, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Donald's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195

