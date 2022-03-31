Skip to main content

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Luke Donald finished the weekend at -10, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +20000
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Donald's Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

16

-10

$118,950

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+1

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+4

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

E

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

42

-6

$29,195

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
