How to Watch Luke List at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke List hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +18000

List's Recent Performance

Over his last five rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0

