How to Watch Luke List at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +18000
List's Recent Performance
- Over his last five rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
