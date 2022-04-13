How to Watch Luke List at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 58th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Luke List at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
List's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time List competed at this course (2021), he finished 58th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)