How to Watch Luke List at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Luke List tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 58th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Luke List at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

List's Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time List competed at this course (2021), he finished 58th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0

