How to Watch Luke List at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Luke List tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List, the No. 58 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 46th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Luke List at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6000

+6000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

List's Recent Performance

Over his last five rounds, List has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

Over his last five rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

List last played this course in 2013, finishing 46th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 53 -2 $19,303 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 1 -15 $1,512,000

Regional restrictions apply.