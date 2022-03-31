How to Watch Luke List at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List, the No. 58 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 46th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6000
List's Recent Performance
- Over his last five rounds, List has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last five rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- List last played this course in 2013, finishing 46th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
53
-2
$19,303
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
1
-15
$1,512,000
How To Watch
