How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hughes' Recent Performance
- Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- The last time Hughes played this course (2021), he finished 40th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)