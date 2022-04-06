How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on #8 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

Hughes' Recent Performance

Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

The last time Hughes played this course (2021), he finished 40th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

