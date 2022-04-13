How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes shot -2 and finished 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hughes' Recent Performance
- Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hughes has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Hughes last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 52nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch



RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
