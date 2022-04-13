How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on #8 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes shot -2 and finished 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Hughes' Recent Performance

Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hughes has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Hughes last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 52nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

