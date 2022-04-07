Skip to main content

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Hornets are still fighting to host a play-in game and host the lottery-bound Magic on Thursday night.

The Hornets have a puncher's chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings and have a prime opportunity to get a win Thursday night when they host the Magic.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Hornets have lost two straight and likely will not have Gordon Hayward on Thursday. He played 17 minutes in his first action since Feb. 7 in the loss at Philadelphia on Saturday but did not play against the Heat on Tuesday because of a sore left foot.

Charlotte's defense has struggled all season, which was on display in its recent losses. The Hornets gave up 144 points to both the Sixers and Miami and were blown out of both games.

Orlando won't have three starters. Cole Anthony (sprained toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained wrist), and Franz Wagner (sprained ankle) are all out. The Magic got 66 bench points, including 20 from Ignas Brazdeikis, to shock the Cavaliers 120-115 on Tuesday. Mo Bamba led Orlando with 21 points, including hitting 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Hornets shot 52.9% in Miami Tuesday and still lost 144-115. That's because the Heat hit 23-of-42 (54.8%) from deep. A contender for Most Improved Player, Miles Bridges, scored 29 points in the loss.

Charlotte has clinched its second consecutive play-in berth but is No. 10 in the standings.

