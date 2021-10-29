When the Magic face the Raptors on Friday, two of the NBA's top rookies in Scottie Barnes and Jalen Suggs will face off.

The Raptors and the Magic both had top-five picks in this year's NBA draft. Toronto selected Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick, while Orlando took Jalen Suggs with the fifth pick.

These two potential stars will face off for the first time Friday when their teams meet in Toronto.

Although the Magic (1–4) and Raptors (2–3) both have losing records to this point in the season, they have young rosters headlined by two of the top rookies in Barnes and Suggs.

Orlando enters Friday on a two-game losing streak. The Raptors won their most recent contest against the Pacers.

Cole Anthony has been the best player for the Magic this season, averaging 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. With Pascal Siakam still out for the Raptors following an offseason surgery, OG Anunoby has been their best top so far, averaging 19.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

A win for the Raptors would bring them to .500 on the season. If they can stay afloat until the return of Siakam, they could be a sleeper playoff team this season.

