How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Marc Leishman hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Leishman shot -6 and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5500

Leishman's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2021, Leishman's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 16 -11 $132,300

