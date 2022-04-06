How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Marc Leishman shot -6 and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5500
Leishman's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In 2021, Leishman's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
16
-11
$132,300
How To Watch
