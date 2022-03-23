How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 38th-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +2800
Hubbard's Recent Performance
- Hubbard will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
15
-1
$146,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-1
$0
