How to Watch Martin Kaymer at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Kaymer will compete in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 48th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Live Stream on fuboTV
Kaymer's Recent Performance
- Kaymer has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kaymer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0

