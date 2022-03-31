How to Watch Martin Laird at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 17, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Martin Laird hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird placed 50th in the Valero Texas Open in 2015, shooting a 8 on the par- course. His sights are set higher March 31 - April 3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

Laird's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Laird placed 50th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

