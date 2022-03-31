How to Watch Martin Laird at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird placed 50th in the Valero Texas Open in 2015, shooting a 8 on the par- course. His sights are set higher March 31 - April 3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Laird's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Laird placed 50th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
