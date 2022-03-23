How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Martin Trainer drives off the first tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trainer's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.