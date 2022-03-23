How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Trainer's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
