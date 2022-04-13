How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Trainer's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Trainer didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
