Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Martin Trainer plays is shot on the eighteenth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Trainer's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Trainer didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

