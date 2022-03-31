How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Martin Trainer ended the weekend at -13, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Trainer's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par three times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
