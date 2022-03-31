How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Martin Trainer plays is shot on the eighteenth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Martin Trainer ended the weekend at -13, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

Trainer's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par three times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705

